Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 9, 2023

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

A Riverhead resident faces charges of driving at an unreasonable speed, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and using a portable electronic device in his 2004 Lincoln. Andres Cardenas, 29, was stopped on New York Avenue on May 4, at 4:43 p.m.

Clementino Pirir Boch, 22, was stopped on New York Avenue and charged with speeding on May 5 at 1:18 p.m.

OTHER REPORTS

Police received a call on May 1 at 11:32 a.m. reporting identity theft. The caller reported receiving a call from someone claiming to represent Medicaid.

Police reported there were no suspected drug overdoses for the first quarter ending in March. The department is required to file quarterly reports with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Section.

Police received a call from a South Ferry employee on May 2 at 11:51 a.m. about a truck giving off an odor of propane as it exited from the ferry on the Island. The driver was stopped and reported he had not correctly closed the relief valve. He was subsequently able to secure the valve.

A woman reported to Police on May 1 at 2:30 p.m. that she lost money on the way home from the bank. Bank personnel agreed to check their cameras to determine if she might have dropped the money onsite or someone may have retrieved it.

PSEG-LI responded to restore power to an area of Hager Road reported to police at 1:11 p.m. on May 2.

Police are investigating a case of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Hay Beach May 4 at 11:46 a.m.

TRAFFIC

Police issued warnings to five drivers between May 2 and May 6. Radar enforcement checks were taken in the Heights, also on the 6th, and distracted driver enforcement was in place in the Center on May 5. No violations were recorded.

POLICE SERVICE

Police provided safety assistance to volunteers participating in Shelter Island Lions Club beach and roadway cleanup on May 7.

Police responded to several calls for assistance to provide a jump-start to a stalled vehicle in the Center and retrieve keys in a locked vehicle in the Center, both on May 1.

D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes were held with 5th and 6th graders at Shelter Island School on May 1 and officers had lunch with students on May 3.

ALARMS

An alarm at a Silver Beach home sounded on May 1, but when police called the owner, it turned out a friend had been requested to enter the house, but the owner had forgotten the alarm was set.

Police responded to an alarm May 7 at a West Neck residence to discover a real estate agent was showing the property and had been told the alarm was deactivated.

ANIMALS

An osprey had to be removed on May 3 by the animal control officer (ACO) after a boat owner in Silver Beach reported the bird had built its nest on his boat.

The ACO was alerted to a snapping turtle in distress in a Center roadway on May 3.

The following day, the ACO had to free a great horned owl entangled in a net.

A turkey, apparently struck by a vehicle May 6 in West Neck, was captured by the ACO and taken to a wildlife rehabilitator for treatment. A second injured turkey in the Heights on the same day was also taken for rehabilitation.

A Center resident reported a dog in distress on May 1. When an officer arrived, the dog was found to have died.

An aged, blind dog belonging to a woman in Hay Beach was discovered to have died on May 4.

A officer responded to a Montclair residence where an owner had reported on May 2 that a dog adopted two days earlier wouldn’t come in the house. The officer was able to bring the dog inside.

A Longview resident reported Saturday he had lost his daughter’s dog, but the ACO was able to find the dog and return it.

A dog wandering in the Center was brought to Police Headquarters where the owner retrieved the animal.

A dog wandering in West Neck on May 7 was recognized by the ACO who called the owner to retrieve the animal while another dog reported wandering in West Neck earlier Sunday could not be located.

AIDED CASES

Emergency Medical Services personnel answered several calls, including lifting a Cartwright resident from a chair to a standing position on May 1. On May 3, EMS responded to a call from a Ram Island residence where a person was cleared by medical control and refused further medical assistance; and a similar situation occurred in West Neck on May 6.

EMS transported six people to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 3, 4, 6 and 7, and two people to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on May 3 and May 7.

POLICE TRAINING

Officers participated in several training sessions. They include range qualifications at the Westhampton Patrol Rifle School May 1; pistol training re-qualification in Westhampton May 2; pistol qualification in Westhampton May 3, 4 and 5; Center Bus Control training May 2; drone training on May 4; and a general knowledge training session in Ronkonkoma on May 6.