Nicholas Morehead memorial being planned

On June 12, the Suffolk County Planning Commission will take the lead in honoring Nicholas Morehead, a beloved Islander who succumbed to cancer in May 2021 at the age of 46.

Early plans called for a bench with a plaque dedicating a site to Mr. Morehead overlooking South Ferry, where Mr. Morehead was the company’s chief operating officer.

Design for West Neck Preserve

The Community Preservation Advisory Committee (CPF) spent time Monday morning reviewing two alternative plans for the design of the West Neck Preserve site. The hope is to finalize a plan by mid-June.

That doesn’t mean the entire plan would be developed immediately, but in an unusual move for the CPF, the nature of the site required work from Melville’s Nelson & Pope Landscape Design team, committee member Tim Purtell told his colleagues.

Once the final plan is ready, CPF members will begin outreach to the community to explain what is planned and why choices were made.

Acquisition plan

A revised acquisition plan remains under development with input from the CPF Advisory Board. A draft appears on the town website. But CPF Chairman Gordon Gooding has agreed to post suggestions made by the committee for public review.

Mr. Gooding noted that while negotiations for properties must continue to be done in cooperation with the Town Board — in executive or closed-to-the-public sessions — one step has already been implemented: a public hearing on each proposed acquisition. T

hat was contained in the process from the start, but was overlooked until the past year. The acquisition plan also is to be reviewed at least every five years for possible updates.