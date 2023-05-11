Shelter Island Calendar of Events: May 11, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.o
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- noon. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY
THURSDAY, MAY 11
Button Making (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Come up with any design you’d like and make your own wearable button. Visit silibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Fairy Garden Planting (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Eda from the Garden Club will help us plant succulents into small planters for decorating and then you’ll get to bring your new plant home. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, MAY 16 – SATURDAY, MAY 20 silibrary.org
Carrots in the Garden Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) This paper craft is a great way to learn about gardening. Visit silibrary.org to request a kit.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Easy Suncatchers (Ages 6+), 3:30 p.m. These awesome suncatchers are easy to make and look amazing when they’re done. Visit silibrary.org to register.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
THURSDAY, MAY 11
And Now a Word From Our Sponsor, 5:30 pm (Zoom, Library) This talk will look at how advertising changed during television’s first two decades. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Defensive Driving, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Empire Safety Council will host a Defensive Driving course at the library. The cost is $35 per person (Cash or check). This program is limited so registration is required. Checks can be made out to the Empire Safety Council and are required at the time of registration. This program will take place in person in the library Community Room. Visit the Circulation Desk to register for this program.
MONDAY, MAY 15
CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
Those Wise Guys of LI…Owls!, 6 p.m. (Zoom) Fascinating, mysterious and beautiful! Owls are all of these things and we see many here on Long Island. Dianne Taggart, long time LI birder, will tell all about these magnificent and wonderful birds. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Friday Night Dialogue: Fishermen’s Work, Life, & Hardships as Told Through Historic and Contemporary Songs w/ Stephen Sanfilippo, 7 p.m. Library. Stephen performs songs and tells of the hardships facing fishermen in the 21st century. Stephen, now a retired Maine Maritime Academy professor, plays several instruments and encourages the audience to sing along and to ask questions. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Are You Curious About the Expansion? Open House, 10 a.m. Come to the library for some snacks and the opportunity to view the preliminary plans and ask questions of the library director and trustees before the June 17 Vote. No registration is required.
Barbara Pym Book Club – A Few Green Leaves, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Emma Howick, anthropologist, is writing up notes on a former project but conceives the idea of making a study of her neighbors’ lives. Romance, death, and the quiet everyday rural pastimes. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
TOWN MEETINGS
Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.
COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD
Thursday, May 11, 7-8 p.m.
WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, May 15, 2-3:30 p.m.
RECREATION COMMITTEE
Monday, May 15, 6-7 p.m.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, May 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
BOARD OF ASSESSMENT REVIEW
Tuesday, May 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. plus 7-9 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, May 16, 1-3 p.m.
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, May 18, 9-10 a.m.
VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Board of Trustees
Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. Village Hall