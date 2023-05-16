Daily Update: Town social worker Alexandra Hakim is eager to assist; Editorial: Support school budget

Alexandra Hakim is the Town Social worker. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday May 16, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A go-to source for families and individuals in need: Town social worker Alexandra Hakim is eager to assist

Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Support the school budget by voting today

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village of Greenport hikes property taxes nearly 17%

North Fork Board of Education Voting Guide

Polls are open for today’s Board of Education elections

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riley Avenue Elementary School Staffers save choking kindergartener

Polls are open for today’s Board of Education elections

NORTHFORKER

Bedell Cellars and Corey Creek Tap Room wines awarded high scores by major publications

North Fork Dream Home: Find peace in this iconic Riverhead property

SOUTHFORKER

“Pearls, Pills and Protests” premieres at Onna House for Memorial Day

WEATHER

There will be increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 52 degrees.

