Daily Update: Shelter Island School Budget passes; Immigrant achieves a long-sought ambition

Antony Rando being sworn in as the newest member of the Board of Education by School District Treasurer Deborah Vecchio right after the polls closed Tuesday night. Mr. Rando received the most votes of the candidates seeking election. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday May 17, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School budget passes easily with 77% of vote

Immigrant achieves a long-sought ambition: Highway Dept. employee will graduate as a nurse

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Board of Education election results

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Voters approve school budgets, select board members

NORTHFORKER

An old house with a new story

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Alex Bujoreanu’s croquetas de jamón

South Fork Dream Home: the Center of it all in Shelter Island

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be clear tonight with a low around 38 degrees.

