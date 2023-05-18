Police: Island man arrested on criminal obstruction of breathing and resisting arrest

(Credit: Reporter file))

Shelter Island Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Monday evening and charged him with “criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation,” and resisting arrest.

Police said that on May 15, at 7:25 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute call and took David P. Shepherd of Shelter Island into custody and booked him on the above charges.

The New York State Penal Code describes the charges as choking a person by applying pressure to the throat or neck, and/or blocking a person’s nose or mouth, impairing breathing.

After being taken into custody, Mr. Shepherd was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation, police said

He was later served an appearance ticket directing him to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Orders of Protections were issued on behalf of victims involved in the incident, police said.