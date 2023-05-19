Daily Update: Large house construction moratorium in place; Column: our precious public libraries
Here are the headlines for Friday May 19, 2023.
Large house construction moratorium in place: No special permits to be accepted
Column: Public Libraries — A Precious Asset
‘Sunday in the Park With George’ opens at NFC
Officials react to Riverhead’s ‘state of emergency’ response to potential migrant influx
East End’s homeless population faces daunting challenges
New York Wine of the Week: 2021 As If “Courage,” $28
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be increasing clouds and a 30% chance of rain tonight with a low around 53 degrees.
