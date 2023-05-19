Daily Update: Large house construction moratorium in place; Column: our precious public libraries

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Friday May 19, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Large house construction moratorium in place: No special permits to be accepted

Column: Public Libraries — A Precious Asset

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Sunday in the Park With George’ opens at NFC

Officials react to Riverhead’s ‘state of emergency’ response to potential migrant influx

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

East End’s homeless population faces daunting challenges

‘Sunday in the Park With George’ opens at NFCT

NORTHFORKER

The List: Beach Essentials

SOUTHFORKER

New York Wine of the Week: 2021 As If “Courage,” $28

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be increasing clouds and a 30% chance of rain tonight with a low around 53 degrees.

