Daily Update: A happy wrap to softball season; Town blocks many vacation rentals

Senior Madison Springer (center) is honored by Kaitlyn Gulluscio (right) at the softball and track team Senior Send-off on May 15. (Credit: Cindy Belt)

Here are the headlines for Monday May 22, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A happy wrap to a Shelter Island softball season

Town blocks many vacation rentals: most owner-occupied properties limited to year-round use

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

County leaders split on response to New York City’s migrant crisis

Greenport carousel expected to reopen this week

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town to install more surveillance cameras in key areas

Blue Waves top North Babylon, advance to quarter finals

NORTHFORKER

Macari Vineyards’ new private tasting room is a Pink Paradise

One minute on the North Fork: Laurel Lake Preserve

SOUTHFORKER

Rebel Rebel: Mavericks shakes up the steakhouse model in Montauk

Veterans Classic golf tourney in WHB helps support and feed vets.

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 47 degrees.

