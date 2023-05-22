Daily Update: A happy wrap to softball season; Town blocks many vacation rentals
Here are the headlines for Monday May 22, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A happy wrap to a Shelter Island softball season
Town blocks many vacation rentals: most owner-occupied properties limited to year-round use
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
County leaders split on response to New York City’s migrant crisis
Greenport carousel expected to reopen this week
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town to install more surveillance cameras in key areas
Blue Waves top North Babylon, advance to quarter finals
NORTHFORKER
Macari Vineyards’ new private tasting room is a Pink Paradise
One minute on the North Fork: Laurel Lake Preserve
SOUTHFORKER
Rebel Rebel: Mavericks shakes up the steakhouse model in Montauk
Veterans Classic golf tourney in WHB helps support and feed vets.
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 47 degrees.
