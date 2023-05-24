Daily Update: ‘Repair Café’ plan for Shelter Island students, Column: Getting the most out of Doctor’s appointment
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
‘Repair Café’ plan for Shelter Island students moving forward: Seeking seed funds and volunteers
Medical column: Getting the most out of your doctor’s appointment
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Peconic Landing’s 2023 wedding giveback winners chosen
Stotzky Park’s skate park renamed for Wes Ackley
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wildcats headed to county finals following dominant win
NORTHFORKER
Dine al fresco with a group at these North Fork restaurants
Spend your summer in Wine-a-Ritaville at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard
SOUTHFORKER
Prepare for the debut of the Samurai at Eccentric Bagel!
Cook This Now! Calissa’s Greek salad
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers and a low around 48 degrees.
