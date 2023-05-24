Daily Update: ‘Repair Café’ plan for Shelter Island students, Column: Getting the most out of Doctor’s appointment

Graduate students from Stony Brook University spoke to seniors in a social studies class to enlist their involvement in a Repair Café program on Shelter Island. From left, Kirby Schneider, Julie Hedger and Kyle Walker. (Courtesy photo)

‘Repair Café’ plan for Shelter Island students moving forward: Seeking seed funds and volunteers

Medical column: Getting the most out of your doctor’s appointment

Peconic Landing’s 2023 wedding giveback winners chosen

Stotzky Park’s skate park renamed for Wes Ackley

Wildcats headed to county finals following dominant win

Dine al fresco with a group at these North Fork restaurants

Spend your summer in Wine-a-Ritaville at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

Prepare for the debut of the Samurai at Eccentric Bagel!

Cook This Now! Calissa’s Greek salad

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers and a low around 48 degrees.

