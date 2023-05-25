Shelter Island Calendar of Events: May 25, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- Noon. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Decorate Your Own Donut Squishey (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Make a great stress reliever. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11:30 a.m. Weather permitting, making bubbles under the tent with bubble machine, wands and excitement.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Candle Making (Ages 10+), 3:30 p.m. Create candles with the perfect decorations and scents, yours to keep. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Shelter Island Lions Club Dinner, 6 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Donald P. D’Amato, Lions Club Citizen of the Year, is being honored. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at the Shelter Island Library or online at shelterislandlions.org/citizenship-dinner.

Battle of the Brains, 6 p.m., Library. Trivia Master Bob DeStefano returns with this popular Trivia quiz. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Taylor’s Island Art: Opening Reception, 5-7 p.m. Islander Joyce Brian’s paintings are on display at the Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor. Volunteers will meet you at the Congdon Road Town Dock to board Taylor’s Whaler, or out at the Island if you arrive by your own boat or kayak. Please phone 631-749-1603 or email [email protected] to attend the Opening and/or to coordinate your visit to the Cabin this summer.

Friday Night Dialogue: The Third Act 7 p.m. Library tent. Josh Sapan’s book features people doing extraordinary things later in their career. Some are well known — Jane Fonda, Alan Alda, Robert Redford, Norman Lear and others. In a discussion surrounding The Third Act, the author will be joined by remarkable people from the area including Susan Carey Dempsey, Bill Persky and Dr. Joshua Potter. Visit silibrary.org to register. Free.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Havens Farmers Market Opening Day: local produce, cheese, wines, baked goods and more. 16 S. Ferry Rd. Every Saturday through the summer.

Talk by Holocaust Survivor Meritza Farkas Shelley, 11:00 a.m., Center For Jewish Life – Chabad, Sag Harbor. Sent to a forced labor camp, Maritza Farkas Shelley was on a death march to Mauthausen when she, her mother and sister made a harrowing escape. Hear her firsthand account of survival and triumph. Followed by Yizkor Memorial Prayer & Buffet Lunch. RSVP at CFJewishLife.com

SUNDAY, MAY 28

The Rams Head Inn, 5:30 to 8:30 The Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Great Decisions: Energy Geopolitics, 5:30 p.m. (In-Person, Library and Zoom) As more countries move toward sustainable energy, amid supply chain issues with oil and gas, how will these trends influence U.S. interactions with other countries? Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Friday Night Dialogue w/ Isabel Vincent, 7 p.m. Library Isabel Vincent’s book, Overture of Hope, tells how two British women came up with a plot to rescue Jewish Opera stars and personnel of the German and Austrian opera from the horrors of the Third Reich. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Understanding Shakespeare’s Verse. Shakespeare most often wrote in blank verse (meaning that it doesn’t rhyme) arranged in iambic pentameter. Join the group to discuss Shakespeare’s use of verse. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

STATE OF THE TOWN

Tuesday, May 30, 11 to 12 p.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, June 1, 6 to 7 p.m.