Daily Update: Islanders helping Islanders in need; Letters to the Editor

Here are the headlines for Friday May 26, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islanders helping Islanders in need

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May 26, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s Carousel to reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend

Years of work pay off with new fish passage

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Need for more apartments sparks debate

Blue Waves suffer first playoff loss; can still advance to County finals with win on Saturday

NORTHFORKER

12 Things we’re looking forward to most this summer

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of May 26

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: The Jack Rose

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with low around 47 degrees.

