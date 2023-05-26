Islanders helping Islanders in need

(Courtesy photo)

This week is National Emergency Medical Services Week, initiated by President Gerald Ford in 1974.

The idea is to celebrate and honor the EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

Shown above, Shelter Island’s EMS team, from left, Director Jack Thilberg and Volunteer Ambulance Members Mark Kanarvogel, Annmarie Seddio, Catherine Rasmussen, Ollie Campbell, Debbie Brewer, Reeves Thompson, Jim Preston, Don Regan, Peter Humphrey, Donna Clark, Alyse Clark, Kristina-Li Neknez, Coco Lee Thuman, Nicole Strauss, Arielle Gardner, and Sam Case.

National Emergency Medical Services Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s frontline.

So take the opportunity to thank the many EMS Volunteers from our Shelter Island community — Islander’s helping Islander’s in need 24/7.