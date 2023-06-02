Daily Update: Ram’s Head Inn’s suit against Town is settled; Shelter Island Reporter obituary
Here are the headlines for Friday June 2, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Ram’s Head Inn’s suit against Town is settled
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Robert Bronson Haines
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After founder’s death, an iconic business carries on
East End Arts’ Fourth Annual Detour exhibition opens, grand opening reception June 3
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead UPS store on Route 58 closes suddenly, and permanently
Kent Animal Shelter seeks improvements
NORTHFORKER
The List: Where to pick strawberries on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 2
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Enchanté’s Amélie cocktail
This summer, let’s go to the movies!
WEATHER
There will be increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with low around 55 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.