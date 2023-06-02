Daily Update: Ram’s Head Inn’s suit against Town is settled; Shelter Island Reporter obituary

The dock at the Ram’s Head Inn after the Town removed part of the structure that allowed access to the property. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday June 2, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Ram’s Head Inn’s suit against Town is settled

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Robert Bronson Haines

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After founder’s death, an iconic business carries on

East End Arts’ Fourth Annual Detour exhibition opens, grand opening reception June 3

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead UPS store on Route 58 closes suddenly, and permanently

Kent Animal Shelter seeks improvements

NORTHFORKER

The List: Where to pick strawberries on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 2

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Enchanté’s Amélie cocktail

This summer, let’s go to the movies!

WEATHER

There will be increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with low around 55 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.