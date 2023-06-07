Shelter Island assembly permits clarified: Ordinance revised following public hearing

With no fanfare, the Town Board passed a revision to its outdoor assembly code Tuesday night by a 4-0 vote. Supervisor Gerry Siller was absent from the meeting.

The vote came after a public hearing at which only one person had an inquiry.

Bob Harris of the Menantic Yacht Club asked if his group would be required to get an assembly permit for weekly sailing races. Town Attorney Stephen Kiely assured Mr. Harris that the code is meant to apply to public events likely to attract large groups of people, not an event like the weekly races.

Councilwoman Meg Larsen explained the revision was not really a change, but a clarification to the code along with a provision for charitable events to request an exemption from the town’s noise ordinance. That was something missing from the previous code.

The revision referred to the original code as being “vague” leaving people wondering if events they wanted to hold would require a permit.

The new code stipulates events occurring on private or public land or town waters. The events included are: an organized race: a fair, circus, carnival or tent show; musical performances; fireworks displays; any event using town services such as police or highway and public works staff; events on a town beach, park or facility involving the erection of a dance floor, arch, or tent greater than 100 square feet, fence or other structure; or an event that provides a venue for private concerts, shows or dances.

In addition, any event for which an applicant seeks an exemption from the noise ordinance would require a permit.