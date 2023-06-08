Shelter Island Air Quality Alert

Dering Harbor under a pall of smoke from Canadian wildfires. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Shelter Island and the surrounding area.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities due to air quality. If you cannot limit time outdoors, the DEC encourages use of a face mask.

A toll-free Air Quality Hotline has been established by the DEC for New York residents to stay informed on the situation. The toll-free number is 1-800-535-1345.



You can also get more information on the Air Quality Index by going to the following website:

www.airnow.gov/aqi/aqi-basics/



Please use caution when you go outdoors over the next few days and, if you can, please check on vulnerable friends, family and neighbors.

Keep your pets indoors as much as possible.



In case of an emergency, dial 911.

If you are in need of any assistance, call the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600