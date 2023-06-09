Daily Update: SI Greener Gardens: Raising Butterflies; Biker airlifted to Stony Brook after accident

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 9, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Greener Gardens: Raising butterflies

Biker airlifted to Stony Brook with injuries after accident

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Serving the Hamptons’ restaurateur’s new Greenport boite shut down over code violations, alleged illegal liquor sales

Enclaves hotel proposal inches ahead

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Mattituck resident Edward Rittberg is new command chief of 106th rescue wing

Few spots for pot in Riverhead Town; regulations called “too strict”

NORTHFORKER

Farm to Fashion

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listing for the week of June 9

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Talya’s Lemóni Drop

Objects and things meet art an design at LongHouse Reserve

WEATHER

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will remain mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.

