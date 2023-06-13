Daily Update: Nicholas Morehead honored; History at Goat Hill, part II

More than 100 people gathered at the Dickerson Creek Preserve Overlook on Monday to remember and honor Nicholas Morehead. A bench made by Shelter Island School students with at plaque from Suffolk County was unveiled in his memory. The Clark and Morehead families were in attendance. Seated, from left, Larkin and Cayman Morehead. Standing, center, Paige Morehead, with Trish and Cliff Clark. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Nicholas Morehead honored by town and county

History at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill, part II

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork high schools break a leg at Teeny Awards

Carpentry classes coming to Mattituck H.S. underscore demand for trade-focused education

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead mushroom farm combines art and produce

North Fork high schools break a leg at Teeny Awards

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Hotel Moraine is Greenport’s newest seaside destination

North Fork Dream Home: Step back in time at this whimsical Greenport Victorian

SOUTHFORKER

Sag Harbor Kitchen opens this week!

The little station that could: I want my LTV!

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high temperature near 78 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.