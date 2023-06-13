Daily Update: Nicholas Morehead honored; History at Goat Hill, part II
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Nicholas Morehead honored by town and county
History at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill, part II
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork high schools break a leg at Teeny Awards
Carpentry classes coming to Mattituck H.S. underscore demand for trade-focused education
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead mushroom farm combines art and produce
NORTHFORKER
First Look: Hotel Moraine is Greenport’s newest seaside destination
North Fork Dream Home: Step back in time at this whimsical Greenport Victorian
SOUTHFORKER
Sag Harbor Kitchen opens this week!
The little station that could: I want my LTV!
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high temperature near 78 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees.
