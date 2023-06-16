Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Carol Benedict Russell

Carol Benedict Russell, 89, of Shelter Island, passed away at her home on West Neck Road on Sunday, June 11.

Born on Shelter Island on March 15, 1934, Carol touched the lives of many with her effervescent heart and unwavering intelligence. Her presence will forever be missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire the pursuit of education.

Carol was clerk and treasurer of the Village of Dering Harbor from 1998 to 2010.

She attended the Shipley Boarding school, then Wells College and Columbia University.



She was beloved by the youth of Shelter Island as an educator and was involved in The Garden Club and The Shelter Island Public Library. Carol held these two organizations very close to her heart.

She planted many trees on the Island, most notably the beech trees to honor the late Lt. Joe Theinert.

Carol loved classical music and her dogs Harry and Cody. She also was extremely active with poetry readings at the library and over Zoom during the pandemic.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, was always helpful and dependable, and well respected in the community.

Carol is survived by her three children: Sandy Keefe of Talahasse, Fla., Holly Keefe of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Christine Keefe of Bridgehampton. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Gabriel, Marie, Theo of New York, NY., and Charlotte of Talahasee, Fla.

Her funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m.