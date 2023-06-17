Library expansion plan passes

The Shelter Island Public Library. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Voters gave resounding approval to a $9.5 million expansion plan for the Shelter Island Library library Saturday. The tally was 516 in favor and 274 against the proposal.

“I am delighted,”Library Director Terry Lucas said. She said she appreciates the strong support.

With the go-ahead, the Library Board of Trustees can now accept previously pledged money to offset the cost of the work and reach out for more financial support from the community and make arrangements for a 30-year bond.

The vote culminates in a more than year-long outreach to describe what’s needed in terms of space and input from community members that have resulted in final plans.

A full story will appear in Thursday’s Shelter Island Reporter.