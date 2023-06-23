Meet the Shelter Island High School Class of 2023

(Courtesy Image)

The community will honor the Shelter Island High School Class of 2023 at commencement ceremonies beginning at 5 p.m., today, Friday, June 23.

Here are the proud graduates.

Class Valedictorian Hayden Rylott

Many students start their college years searching for career ideas. Class Valedictorian Hayden Rylott, 18, has long known his goal is to be a screenwriter and director, making films and television shows. In fact, he has already written a medieval fantasy pilot for TV.

His career goal explains why he chose Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. to pursue a major in film, television and media arts.

Coupled with his excitement about taking that next step toward what he hopes will be his life’s work, he acknowledges it’s bit “intimidating” to move from a small high school to a large university with approximately 6,000 undergraduate and 2,700 graduate students on three area campuses.

Nonetheless, he doesn’t expect that sense of intimidation to last. Hayden is looking forward to being surrounded by others who share his passion for media arts.

He said he has always been serious about his studies, but had not thought about becoming valedictorian until he was in the 11th grade and realized it was a possibility.

Doubling down on his studies, he put aside some but not all of the activities that had been part of his experience in high school. This year, he served as president of the National Honor Society and continued to be active with the Drama Club. But he passed on previous winter and spring cross country participation to devote more time to his studies.

For the past four years, Hayden has worked at Ace Hardware in the Heights. It hasn’t been just a summer job, but a year-round commitment, he said.

When he leaves the Island, he knows he’ll miss his friends and also the close relationships students here typically develop with their teachers.

He particularly singled out social studies teacher Sean Brennan, saying with such small classes, your teachers are like friends.

When he completes his college studies, Hayden envisions living in either Los Angeles or New York City, the places where he believes he can pursue his career.

He credits Edward Caswell, hired this year to run the Guidance Department, with assisting him in developing the speech he will give at the June 23 graduation ceremonies.

Salutatorian Andrea Napoles

“I’ve always done well in school,” Class Salutatorian Andrea Napoles, 18, said. She didn’t think much about where she would rank among the 13 students in the graduating class, she said.

It was only at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that she struggled academically, adjusting to the isolation of virtual learning, which fortunately didn’t last as long for Shelter Island students as it did for most others.

Andrea clearly recovered her equilibrium and returned to her previous high academic performance.

She plans a career, perhaps in civil engineering, having demonstrated skills in STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Such studies were once dominated by male students, but Andrea is among those young women who have emerged to demonstrate their mastery of those subjects.

While some students coming from a small school like Shelter Island wonder about adjusting to a large college, Andrea said she’s not sure Binghamton, which boasts a population of 16,896 students, will be large enough to suit her. At the same time, while she will miss her friends and family on Shelter Island, she’s excited to be heading to college. But, she added, she’ll especially miss her younger brother Lio, who is a freshman at Shelter Island.

What she loves most about the Island is its beaches, describing a beach as her “happy place.” But she’s looking forward to seeing more snow upstate than is typical here.

While in high school, her favorite activity has been track, an activity she described as a “de-stresser” in her life. Andrea has also been a cheerleader and played volleyball. She has worked as a lifeguard and a hostess at Vine Street Café.

One pursuit she avoided in high school was running for student council, but looking ahead, she thinks she might decide to pursue a role in student government in college.

Andrea is grateful to the many teachers who have shepherded her through her years on Shelter Island, saying they are too numerous to mention, but then singled out a few — physical education teacher Kristin Andrejack, social studies teacher Sean Brennan and science teacher Dan Williams.

Alexandra Burns

This fall, Alexandra will begin her studies in Criminal Justice at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. A highlight of her high school career on the Island was being captain of the varsity volleyball team, which won Class D Championships for the past two years.

She participated in DECA Club; Art Club; and Yearbook Club.

Her volunteer activities include helping with the junior high and junior varsity team flags and stats, as well as assisting at the Lions Club burger night dinner.

Alexandra cited the trip to Spain as a highlight of her high school career.

She’s also held jobs during high school, at the Vine Street Cafe, the Tuck Shop and the Islander. This summer, she’ll be serving as a lifeguard.

When she makes new friends as she moves on to college, she’ll describe going to school on the Island in “one word: extraordinary.”

She knows she will miss much of what is special here, especially “the sunsets.” She won’t spend too much time looking back, though, since she’s clear on her plans for the future: “To be successful.”

Elijah Davidson

Elijah Davidson will be attending the University of Connecticut in the fall, studying for a degree in electrical engineering. He already knows what he’ll do when he graduates. “I plan to come back to Shelter Island and give back what the community gave me.”

Elijah had a full high school experience, excelling in academics, sports and extracurricular activities.

A regular on the honor roll throughout his career, Elijah was a member of the National Honor Society. He earned a Centro Mundo Lengua certificate from a Spanish immersion program he studied in Spain.

He was a familiar figure on the basketball court, golf course and the baseball diamond, playing for his school at the varsity level and captaining the varsity basketball team. He received the Scholar-Athlete Award beginning in 2017 through this year,

The idea of giving back is already a strong part of Elijah’s makeup, volunteering his time to the house building and fundraising campaigns of Habitat for Humanity; collecting food for the Shelter Island Food Pantry; raising money for research on Muscular Dystrophy; and the 5’s for Newman, a fundraiser for the Newman family, raising money for a scholarship in honor of a local high school student and raising awareness for brain cancer.

Elijah has kept busy working at South Ferry, The Ram’s Head, The Islander and Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

He didn’t hesitate to name his favorite teacher, Ms. Treharne. “She is kind, fun, dedicated to every student, and let me steal her son, James.”

If he’s asked by college friends to describe school on Shelter Island, he said he’ll say, “Summer camp, with learning for 13 years.”

Mary Gennari

Mary Gennari will be leaving the Island for Keene State College in New Hampshire in August where she looks forward to preparing for a career in education.

During her high school years, she achieved the Honor Roll in grades 9 through 12, and High Honors in grades 10 and 12. She was a member of the National Honor Society in the 11th and 12th grades.

Mary also has a certification of completion for a Spanish Immersion Program.

Demonstrating leadership abilities, she participated in the Desire to Lead program during her 10th and 11th grades.

Mary was class president in grades 9 through 11 and a Student Council representative in her senior year.

Mary was active in many clubs including the Yearbook in grades 9 through 12; Drama from the 8th grade through her senior year; Science from grade 9 through 12; Select Choir in grades 9, 10 and 12; Art in grades 10 through 12; DECA in grades 10 through 12; and E-Sports in grades 11 and 12.

She has also been in the band, chorus and jazz band.

Mary was an athlete, participating in varsity softball where she was captain in grade 12; varsity cheerleading in grades 9 through 12 where she has been team captain; varsity volleyball in grades 9 through 12, again serving as captain; varsity basketball in grades 9, 10 and 12; and varsity spring track in grades 11 and 12.

For five years, Mary has worked at the Tuck Shop, two years as assistant manager. She has been a lifeguard trained in first aid, coronary pulmonary resuscitation and use of an Automated External Defibrillator. Mary’s also worked at the Islander and as a juice barista managing the Islander’s juice bar.

“I will miss the beauty of this Island with the beautiful skies at night,” Mary said.

In telling her new classmates at college about going to school on the Island, Mary said she’ll describe it as “a unique and amazing place to grow up and graduate high school.”

Luca Martinez

Luca will be studying Finance at Bryant University in Rhode Island in the fall. During his high school years, he served as Student Council President in 11th Grade; Vice-President in Grade 9 and Council Member in Grades 10 and 12. He was his class’ representative to Student Government in Grades 9 through 11 and Vice-President in Senior Year.

He made the Honor Roll in grades 10-12; received Scholar Athlete Awards in grades 10-12, and earned the 1st Place Blue Ribbon in the Science Fair in 9th grade.

Apart from the time he devoted to academics, Luca was a valuable member of several athletic teams, serving as captain of three teams: varsity basketball in grades 11 and 12; JV basketball in grade 9, and varsity baseball in junior and senior years. He also ran cross country in junior year and winter track in the past two years. He received the Coaches Award for Varsity Basketball in 11th grade.

He helped found the Leo Club (for Junior Lions) when he was in 9th grade and served as President in grades 11 and 12. Active all four years in DECA, he was Secretary in grade 11 and President in grade 12, qualifying for the NY State Competition in 11th grade.

Luca had a lead role in two Drama Club productions: “Matilda” in Junior Year and “Mamma Mia!” this year. He’s also worked on Yearbook in grades 11 and 12; and Desire to Lead, grade 10.

The Island has benefited from Luca’s community service, including Habitat for Humanity’s Cardboard Campout Fundraiser and building projects; Island cleanup; Joey’s Mile flag setup; Presbyterian Church Celebrity Chef Dinner; Senior Citizen assistance; and setup for Lions events including the Snapper Derby and Scallop Dinner.

He accomplished all of this while working throughout high school at Cove Hollow; Gardiner’s Bay Country Club; Vine Street Cafe; Shelter Island Country Club; and Marie Eiffel Market.

As he moves on to college, he’ll bring with him memories of “teachers, friends, family and the beaches.” He adds, “I’m forever grateful for having a great school experience.”

Sebastian Quigley-Dunning

Sebastian Quigley-Dunning, who will be attending Trinity College this autumn, was asked about Shelter Island School teachers who have helped and inspired him.

“I don’t have one favorite,” Sebastian said, “but a few are Mr. Brigham, Ms. Treharne, Mr. Miedema, Mr. Williams and Mr. Brennan.”

Sebastian has been at the top of his class in academics and athletics, as well as being part of clubs and volunteering throughout high school. In the classroom, he has maintained a 4.0 grade point average, been a member of the National Honor Society for four years and has taken AP programs in biology, psychology, literature and composition, calculus, United States history and European history. He completed a Spanish Immersion Program in Seville, Spain. He won “Best in Fair” at the 2019 Science Fair and has been named a Scholar Athlete for all four years of high school.

Speaking of athletics, Sebastian could be found on the baseball field, the basketball court and the golf course, where he captained those varsity teams for Shelter Island High School.

He has dedicated himself to volunteering, giving of his time to the Shelter Island Action Alliance, Habitat for Humanity, the Shelter Island Food Pantry and the Shelter Island Veterinary Hospital as an intern, assisting veterinarians. He’s completed an Introduction to Veterinary Medicine course at Cornell Veterinary School.

Not afraid of hard work, Sebastian has been a deckhand for the South Ferry from the summer of 2021 to the present and has worked at The Islander, busing tables, taking orders and setting and cleaning tables.

Asked to describe going to school on the Island, Sebastian said, “The people in my grade are family at this point, we’ve been together since pre-school.”

Jeremy Sabatel

One of the activities Jeremy recalls enjoying from his high school years is the E-Sports Club.

When the students working on the 2023 Shelter Island School Yearbook, Pogatticut, were putting together quotes from the graduating class, Jeremy chose a favorite quote, from Sonic the Hedgehog: “Don’t just sit there and waste your time,” it said. “When you want to do something, do it right away. Do it when you can. It’s the only way to live a life without regrets.”

Margaret Schultheis

Margaret Schultheis is headed to Savannah College of Art and Design to prepare for a career in illustration and tattooing.

She has pursued course work in that field — studio art, drawing and painting, portfolio art, media production and sculpture, and has been a member of the Art Club.

At Parrish Art Museum she presented a story of her art journey in a PechaKucha storytelling mode to 200 people.

Margaret participated in a Spanish Immersion Program at Centro MundoLengua in Spain last year.

She has participated in the Desire to Lead program.

Margaret holds a lifeguard certification with training as an emergency responder able to administer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and use of an automated external defibrillator. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, her responsibilities as a lifeguard included assuring people maintained safe distances from others.

She also worked at the Islander. Currently, she works at the Eccentric Bagel and the Tuck Shop.

Volunteer work has included the Dig Pink effort raising money for breast cancer research; wrapping gifts at Christmas for Island children whose parents may be financially strapped; and serving hot chocolate to students before the start of classes.

Other activities have included serving on the Yearbook Committee last year; varsity volleyball, serving as captain this year; the Drama Club; varsity cheerleading, including serving as captain in grades 10 and 11; and serving as scorekeeper for junior varsity basketball.

“My experience on the Island has been very interesting and to be going somewhere completely different will definitely take time for me to get adjusted,” Margaret said.

Among the highlights as she looks back at her high school years were her participation in band, jazz band, select choir and chorus.

She has many favorite teachers, but the standout for her has been special education teacher Michelle Corbett, “Because she’s helped me with so much, whether it dealt with school or my personal life, plus she always fed me.”

Steven Pacheco Silverio

Steven was singled out by his classmates as having the best outfit. He has had a simple, straightforward approach to everything he encountered during his high school career, which he cited in his yearbook profile: “Always try your hardest to become the best version of yourself.”

A wise philosophy for meeting any challenge that may come along in the future.

Madison Springer

Next stop for Madison is Colombia, where she will attend university and study Spanish. She has plans to become a marine biologist and “travel the world.”

Madison was on Honor Roll in grade 12 and earned Scholar Athlete Awards all four years.

She was involved in many school activities, from the TV show and newspaper to sports, including varsity girls basketball all four years (captain, senior year), cross country, track, varsity volleyball and softball. Madison was a member of Chorus and Select Choir; she appeared in the spring musicals and often had solos at events.

She has worked as a lifeguard as well as at The Eccentric Bagel and Vine Street Cafe. Madison will miss “the views” and realizes “you can’t find the bond between teachers and students anywhere else.”

John Febles Torres

John is a member of the National Honor Society. As part of the Drama Club, he enjoyed acting in the school musical, “Mamma Mia!”

The astronomy night was an unforgettable activity for him. As John graduates, he wishes to thank his family, teachers, staff, “And especially Nurse Mary for being there for me every day.”

In his yearbook profile, he quoted Marcus Aurelius: “What a tiny part of the boundless abyss of time has been allotted to each of us — and this is soon vanished in eternity … think nothing important other than active pursuit where your own nature leads.”

At the June 14 unveiling of the photos of Shelter Island School’s Class of 2023, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., called them “wonderful students, wonderful athletes, but most important, great people.” He’s shown with Valedictorian Hayden Rylott and Salutatorian Andrea Napoles. (Credit: Julie Lane)

A LETTER FROM THE SUPERINTENDENT

We entered Shelter Island High School together four years ago.

We all expected ups and downs, but who would have thought we would go through a pandemic together in our first year and a dust bowl in our last year?

All I can say, is that you all handled everything that was thrown at you so beautifully.

You excelled academically. You thrived on sports fields. You performed numerous acts of kindness and charity. Most importantly, you all were just amazing people.

Time and time again, the most special thing about Shelter Island is the family atmosphere we feel. You all are more like brothers and sisters with each other, rather than friends. Your teachers are all like family as well. How beautiful is that?

I wish you the best at college. If you ever need any help or someone to visit, you are always welcome to come home to the Shelter Island School.

You inspire me.

Sincerely,

Dr. Doelger

Brian Doelger, Ed.D.

Superintendent and Principal, Shelter Island School District

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

A LETTER FROM THE ADVISOR TO THE CLASS OF 2023

It has been my pleasure to serve as your class advisor for your final year at Shelter Island School. When you asked me to serve as your advisor in the fall of 2022, I knew that there would be challenges given the diverse nature of personalities in your class. As our time together comes to an end and I reflect on this final year, I’m reminded of one of my favorite sayings: “Strength lies in differences, not similarities.”

This class is unique, and it is the diversity of this group that will make you so missed by our school and Island community. You are the final graduating class that had their high school years disrupted by the COVID pandemic, and I know that missing valuable time for you to grow and develop during your 9th-grade year had to shift your entire outlook on high school. For the past three years, I have observed many young people wanting to rush through the remainder of their high school years, and I’m particularly proud of this group for embracing the culture of these years and taking an active role in opportunities offered them.

In this graduating class, we have captains of athletic teams, stars of school plays, leaders of academic and professional clubs, and, overall, young people with an above-average degree of maturity. The obstacles you have overcome have made you stronger, and as a whole, the world will be a better place with you in it. As I take the time to share with you some final parting words, I’d like to encourage each of you to continue to be yourselves. Each of you has dreams and aspirations that are totally your own, and I implore you to keep after them. When those dreams become a reality or the vision shifts to something new, keep going. I recently read “Range,” by David Epstein, which focuses on why generalists triumph in a specialized world, and as you enter this world, I would like to share this quote with you: “Learning stuff is less important than learning about oneself. Exploration is not just a whimsical luxury of education; it is a central benefit.”

I know that in the scope of history, the four years of your high school career have not been easy. You have faced a level of uncertainty that is not common for human beings to encounter. My hope is that you have learned a bit about yourself and you feel comfortable exploring those depths even more as you gain additional independence and self-reliance in the coming months. Having been your classroom teacher since you were in 8th grade, there are enough stories to tell about each of you that I would need an additional graduation supplement for this paper. So, I will share some of my takeaways from our amazing senior trip. From May 30 to June 3, we traveled from Shelter Island to Boston, Mass., to Hampton Beach, N.H., to Mount Washington, N.H. Whether we were in a city, museum, baseball stadium, ocean beach, AirBNB, or on a mountain, what I observed was a group of young people who were thrilled to be out in the world. It’s both a blessing and a curse that we grow up living a sheltered life on this beautiful island. It was an absolute joy to watch each of you throughout the course of that trip find something that exhilarated you. I heard quotes such as: “I could have stayed at that museum all day!” and “My perspective has completely changed since yesterday.”

As we move through life, it can be difficult to understand what motivates us and drives us. The older I get, the more it becomes clear to me that it is our passion, dedication, and curiosity that bring us to wherever we are going. So, stay curious, live passionately and dedicate yourself to something. And when the target shifts for you, that is all right; simply refocus and continue ahead using the same principles you’ve used to get where you are. I would reference “Range” one more time: “Our work preferences and our life preferences do not stay the same because we do not stay the same.”

Change is the only constant, and our school will be changing in your absence, but I look forward to seeing how your presence positively impacts the wider world. Best wishes for a bright and successful future.

Sincerely,

Jimbo Theinert

Class of 2023 Advisor