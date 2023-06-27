Gooding, Dickson and Dyett win Democratic primary

(Courtesy illustration)

Gordon Gooding’s challenge to incumbent Gerry Siller’s bid to return as the Democratic nominee for supervisor on November’s ballot was successful — and then some.

Mr. Gooding had 261 votes (66.9 %) to Mr. Siller’s 128 (32.8), according to an unofficial tally from the Suffolk County Board of Elections about an hour after the polls closed at 9 p.m.

Mr. Gooding proved to have long coattails, pulling along his running mates for Town Board seats. Albert Dickson had 276 votes (39.3%) and Benjamin Dyett had 285 (40.6%). Bert Waife, the third man in the Democratic primary, received 140 votes (19.9%).

In the first primary election in memory, the Democratic slate for the November election will pit Mr. Gooding against Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams on the Republican ticket for supervisor. The two open seats on the Town Board will see former GOP supervisor Art Williams and former Shelter Island police officer Tom Cronin running against Mr. Dickson and Mr. Dyett.

There were several Republicans at the polls at the school gymnasium to get their first look at who their candidates would be facing in November.

On the other hand, Mr. Waife was the only candidate on the Democratic ticket Tuesday who appeared for the vote count.

A full story will appear in Thursday’s Reporter.