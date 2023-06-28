Daily Update: Gooding, Dickson and Dyett win Democratic primary; Shelter Island Farm to Table banquet celebrates summer
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Farm to Table banquet celebrates summer: Sylvester Manor gala fetes past and present
Gooding, Dickson and Dyett win Democratic primary
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Catherine Stark wins GOP primary for Suffolk County Legislator
Wednesday concerts return to Silversmith’s Corner in Southold
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead and SWR athletes of the year
Catherine Stark wins GOP primary for Suffolk County Legislator
NORTHFORKER
How to build your own tea garden
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Il Buco al Mare’s burrata with roasted beets
South Fork Dream Home: Into the woods with the fam in Southampton
WEATHER
There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 63 degrees.
