Daily Update: Gooding, Dickson and Dyett win Democratic primary; Shelter Island Farm to Table banquet celebrates summer

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Farm to Table banquet celebrates summer: Sylvester Manor gala fetes past and present

Gooding, Dickson and Dyett win Democratic primary

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Catherine Stark wins GOP primary for Suffolk County Legislator

Wednesday concerts return to Silversmith’s Corner in Southold

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead and SWR athletes of the year

NORTHFORKER

How to build your own tea garden

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Il Buco al Mare’s burrata with roasted beets

South Fork Dream Home: Into the woods with the fam in Southampton

WEATHER

There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 63 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

