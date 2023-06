Shelter Island Calendar of Events: June 29, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga with Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Minecraft Game Day (Ages 6+), 2 to 4 p.m. TD3 Innovative Gaming is coming to join us and play Minecraft! They have puzzles and will be bringing their own computers for maximum game play. Seats are limited to 10 players, so be sure to register ahead of time at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Story Thyme at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand (Ages 2+), 10:30 a.m. Register at silibrary.org

Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11 a.m. Library Tent. Register at silibrary.org

Finger Painting (Ages 2-5), 1 p.m. Library Tent. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, JULY 3

Summer Story Time (Ages 0-5), 10 a.m. Join Mary at the library for summer story time on Mondays. Register at silibrary.org

Crafternoon (Ages 6+), 1-3 p.m. Every Monday starting at 1 p.m. the library will have a different drop in craft. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Cloud Lights (Ages 10+), 1 p.m. These clouds feature battery-operated lights. This craft uses hot glue. Limited supply. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Perlman Summer Music School Faculty Concert, 7 p.m. Performance Tent, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Understanding Shakespeare’s Verse. Register at silibrary.org

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Summer Music School students, Perlman Performance Tent, free.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Dick Behrke Quintet with John Ludlow, 5:30 – 8:30, Ram’s Head Inn.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Thursday, June 29, 2 – 3:30 PM

INDEPENDENCE DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE

Wednesday, July 5, 10 to 11 AM

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, July 6, 6 – 7 PM