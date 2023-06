(Courtesy image)

In the June 29 story on the Comprehensive Plan, the story misidentified the person who who was speaking about the condition of the plan at this stage. The speaker was Councilwoman and Task Force member Meg Larsen, and not Lily Hoffman, to whom the quote had been wrongly attributed.

The story contained a typo on the name of Kathleen De Rose who was a member of the original Comprehensive Plan Advisory Board.

The Reporter regrets the errors.