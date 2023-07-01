What is that? July 1, 2023

Can you ID the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

William Marshall was the first to call to identify last week’s mystery photo. (see below). “The tree in front of school,” William said, and he was followed by the first correct email response from Jen Gulluscio, who wrote, “I believe the mystery picture is the beautiful tree outside my classroom window at the school!”

(Credit: Christine Kelly-Smimmo)

On Facebook, Debbie Gibbs Brewer was right on the money, and Susan Kotula Cronin knew the tree well, writing, “Bella and I call it the sad tree because it’s so droopy.” Tom Cronin also weighed in on Facebook.

The place to completely hide and encourage the imagination, which has delighted generations of Shelter Island School students, is a “weeping beech,” according to Tim Purtell. It’s also known as Fagus sylvatica (but everyone knows that).

Tim wrote beautifully, as always, about another favorite: “I visit the Sylvester Manor weeping beech several times a year. The other day I parted the trailing, leafy branches like curtains and stepped inside a tent-like space dominated by the massive trunk and surface roots. The leaves, lit by the late afternoon sun, colored the interior with a pale green glow. The outside world vanished. I felt enveloped by a giant, benevolent being. Trees have always had spiritual and ritual significance. As children we daydream under them. As adults we forget those simple, restorative pleasures. It’s a perfect time to get reacquainted.”