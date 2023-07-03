Daily Update: Jeanne Woods has opened her home to two Bucks; Police Department blotter
Win-win for players and Shelter Island host: Jeanne Woods has opened her home to two Bucks
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 3, 2023
Greenport Village to use AI to combat Airbnb rentals
Southold, Greenport junior track stars savor success in State tournament
Dimon Estate seeks expansion on Manor Lane in Jamesport
Venezia Square back on Riverhead Planning Board agenda
Our July magazine issue covers the Best Of The North Fork
The shop that love built: It’s all heart at Sylma Cabrera’s Pure Soul
Don’t scream — just run to these Hamptons ice cream shops
There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
