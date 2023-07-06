Daily Update: Shelter Island Fireworks; Bucks are fighting hard but coming up short

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 06, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Fireworks at Crescent Beach Saturday, July 8

Shelter Island Bucks are fighting hard but coming up short: Pitching depth remains a problem

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Stolen strawberries and community character: Despite thefts, local farmers still rely on the honor system

Restrictions tighten on ‘keeper’ striped bass

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wading River man indicted in fatal car crash

Risk of battery fires raises concern

NORTHFORKER

Where to get gelato on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Celebrate history and nature this weekend

WEATHER

It will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 69 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.