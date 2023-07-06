Daily Update: Shelter Island Fireworks; Bucks are fighting hard but coming up short
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Fireworks at Crescent Beach Saturday, July 8
Shelter Island Bucks are fighting hard but coming up short: Pitching depth remains a problem
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Stolen strawberries and community character: Despite thefts, local farmers still rely on the honor system
Restrictions tighten on ‘keeper’ striped bass
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wading River man indicted in fatal car crash
Risk of battery fires raises concern
NORTHFORKER
Where to get gelato on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Celebrate history and nature this weekend
WEATHER
It will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 69 degrees.
