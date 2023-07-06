Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: July 6, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Bingo at the Southold American Legion Hall, Tuesday, July 25 11a.m.-4p.m. please call Senior Center to sign up.

Care Giver Support Group, Thursday 13th and 27th 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Smithaven Mall/ Trader Joe’s Trip, Thursday, July 27 call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Bubble Snakes (Ages 6+), 1 p.m.: This craft can be a little messy, so dress in easy to wash clothes. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Story Thyme at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand (Ages 2+), 10:30 a.m. Register at silibrary.org

Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11 a.m. Library tent. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, JULY 10

Crafternoon, 1 – 3 p.m. Every Monday a different drop in craft at the library. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JULY 11 – SATURDAY, JULY 15

Paper Popsicles Take-and-Make Craft (Ages 2-5) Request a kit from the library at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Button Making (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. Use the super awesome button maker to make buttons of any kind of design. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Perlman Summer Music School Faculty Concert, 7 p.m. Performance Tent, free.

Mashomack Firefly Walk , 8 – 9:30 p.m. Remember the joy of watching fireflies? Join a walk in Mashomack’s meadows, using hand nets to get a close-up view. Email [email protected] to register.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concerts, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program Performance Tent, free.

Fireworks, Crescent Beach, 9 p.m. Rain date July 9.

MONDAY, JULY 10

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m.: A multigenerational tale set against the backdrop of the Viet Nam War. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Educating and Protecting Seniors Against Identity Theft, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Presented by the library. Register at silibrary.org

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, 5-8:30 p.m. First responders 25% off beverages. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

Bumble Bees, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Library presentation on discerning honey bees and native bees, the important roles they play, how to attract and support their life cycles. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Great decisions: Politics in Latin America , 5:30 p.m. (In-Person and Zoom) Electoral results indicate a left-wing surge in the hemisphere. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Dragonfly Field Day at Mashomack, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.. Dragonfly expert Kevin Munroe will lead this exploration at Mashomack’s Bass Creek and Sanctuary Pond. Email [email protected] to register

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, July 6, 6 – 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, July 10, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Monday, July 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WMAC Monday, July 10, 5 – 7 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, July 11, 9 – 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, July 11, 1 – 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, July 11, 7 – 8 p.m.