Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: July 6, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Bingo at the Southold American Legion Hall, Tuesday, July 25 11a.m.-4p.m. please call Senior Center to sign up.
Care Giver Support Group, Thursday 13th and 27th 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Smithaven Mall/ Trader Joe’s Trip, Thursday, July 27 call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, JULY 6
Bubble Snakes (Ages 6+), 1 p.m.: This craft can be a little messy, so dress in easy to wash clothes. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Story Thyme at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand (Ages 2+), 10:30 a.m. Register at silibrary.org
Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11 a.m. Library tent. Register at silibrary.org
MONDAY, JULY 10
Crafternoon, 1 – 3 p.m. Every Monday a different drop in craft at the library. Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, JULY 11 – SATURDAY, JULY 15
Paper Popsicles Take-and-Make Craft (Ages 2-5) Request a kit from the library at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, JULY 11
Button Making (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. Use the super awesome button maker to make buttons of any kind of design. Register at silibrary.org
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
FRIDAY, JULY 7
Perlman Summer Music School Faculty Concert, 7 p.m. Performance Tent, free.
Mashomack Firefly Walk , 8 – 9:30 p.m. Remember the joy of watching fireflies? Join a walk in Mashomack’s meadows, using hand nets to get a close-up view. Email [email protected] to register.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.
Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concerts, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program Performance Tent, free.
Fireworks, Crescent Beach, 9 p.m. Rain date July 9.
MONDAY, JULY 10
CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.
TUESDAY, JULY 11
Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m.: A multigenerational tale set against the backdrop of the Viet Nam War. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
Educating and Protecting Seniors Against Identity Theft, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Presented by the library. Register at silibrary.org
Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, 5-8:30 p.m. First responders 25% off beverages. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com
Bumble Bees, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Library presentation on discerning honey bees and native bees, the important roles they play, how to attract and support their life cycles. Register at silibrary.org
THURSDAY, JULY 13
Great decisions: Politics in Latin America , 5:30 p.m. (In-Person and Zoom) Electoral results indicate a left-wing surge in the hemisphere. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, JULY 15
Dragonfly Field Day at Mashomack, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.. Dragonfly expert Kevin Munroe will lead this exploration at Mashomack’s Bass Creek and Sanctuary Pond. Email [email protected] to register
TOWN MEETINGS
Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.
WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD
Thursday, July 6, 6 – 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD
Monday, July 10, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
BOARD OF ETHICS
Monday, July 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WMAC Monday, July 10, 5 – 7 p.m.
TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Tuesday, July 11, 9 – 10 a.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, July 11, 1 – 3 p.m.
PLANNING BOARD
Tuesday, July 11, 7 – 8 p.m.