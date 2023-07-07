Building Department cites unsafe electrical concerns at The Dory: Weeks of delay on basic info reversed

A sign on a window of The Dory. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

After weeks of delay in responding to a Freedom of Information request filed by the Reporter for basic information, it was learned Wednesday morning that on May 22, The Dory was posted as an unsafe building because of an electrical situation at the former restaurant and bar.

The Bridge Street business has not operated since August 2021, when former senior building inspector Chris Tehan posted it as unsafe in the wake of a fire in the structure that month. That filing was based on concerns about electrical conditions.

Owner and operator Jack Kiffer was said to be selling the building, but no sale has been consummated.

Attorney Timothy Hill of Perillo Hill in Sayville has been handling the situation on behalf of the town and Senior Building Inspector Reed Karen, and divulged the timing and reason for this year’s action.

Efforts to get the basic information from Mr. Karen earlier met with his explaining he was instructed not to speak about the situation because of pending litigation.

No suits have been filed, although Mr. Kiffer said he is planning to file a suit against the Building Department and Mr. Karen personally.

The town is going to have to pay for its actions in declaring The Dory unsafe, Mr. Kiffer said.

“It’s not unsafe,” he said, indicating there is nothing structural about the building that would render it unsafe. He maintains he installed an operating generator that is providing electrical power to run everything at The Dory and the neighboring business, Milen, operated by Milen Planas, who is also listed as a partner in the Dory.

The premises in which Milen operates is owned by Hallie Dinkel, Mr. Kiffer said. He said he and Mr. Dinkel are angry about the posting of the site as unsafe. Mr. Dinkel told the Town Board at a recent meeting the business was unable to operate and the Building Department is being unresponsive to his complaints.

If anyone on the Town Board was previously aware of the situation, no one is acknowledging anything other than an agreement the situation would be investigated.