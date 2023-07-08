Training with Trent: Stay hydrated and watch the pollen

Bees are attracted to bright and colorful flowers, an essential part of the process of gathering and transferring pollen. Beautiful, but can be stressful for those who are allergic. (Courtesy photo)

Question, from Janet: Do you have any fitness or nutrition tips for staying hydrated as the temperatures get warmer? And any advice for dealing with allergies while running in spring and summer?

Answer: Hey, Janet, I’ve got you covered with some cool tips for staying hydrated and conquering springtime allergies while running.

To stay hydrated as temperatures rise, it’s crucial to keep the water flowing like a mountain stream. Here are a few suggestions. One sip, sip hooray!

Keep a water bottle handy and take small sips frequently throughout the day. It’s like watering a delicate plant. You want to provide a steady supply to jazz up your water gain. If plain water bores you, add a splash of flavor with lemon, lime, cucumber slices or a hint of mint.

Hydration can be refreshing and fancy. Pre-hydrate and post-hydrate like a champ. Drink some water before heading out for your run and replenish afterwards. Think of it as a victory lap for your hydration goals.

Now let’s tackle those pesky spring allergies. While you’re out there running like a superstar — number one, timing is everything.

Check the pollen count in your area and try to schedule your runs when pollen levels are lower, typically in the early morning or evening. Avoid peak allergy hours, like a squirrel avoiding a hungry cat.

Number two, shield up. Considering wearing sunglasses to protect your eyes from airborne allergens and cover your mouth and nose with a lightweight mask or buff to reduce exposure.

Three, choose your routine wisely. Opt for routes with less pollen potential. Avoid areas with lots of blooming flowers or freshly mowed grass. It’s like picking the path with fewer landmines.

Four, rinse away the allergy blues after you run. Shower and change your clothes to remove any lingering pollen from your skin and hair. Think of it as washing away the evidence of your calling.

So stay hydrated and spring into action while keeping those allergies at bay.