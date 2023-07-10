Daily Update: Crowds gathered at Crescent beach for annual fireworks show; Shelter Island by the numbers
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A bright, booming Island tradition: Crowds gathered at Crescent beach for annual fireworks show
Shelter Island by the numbers: July 10, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local author tackles beach town drama
Riverhead wide receiver is top recruit
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead All Stars continue World Series quest with walk-off win
Riverhead wide receiver is top recruit
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Hallock State Park Preserve
The List: Travel to Europe without leaving the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Fashion Fun-ward: Playing dress-up with designer Alex Vinash
A 2023 Hamptons Summer Bucket List for Families
Southforker Stories: Sylma Cabrera’s Pure Soul
WEATHER
There will be a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
