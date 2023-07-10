Daily Update: Crowds gathered at Crescent beach for annual fireworks show; Shelter Island by the numbers

O say can you see! Islanders with family and friends gathered on Saturday night at Crescent Beach for a spectacular fireworks show. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 10, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A bright, booming Island tradition: Crowds gathered at Crescent beach for annual fireworks show

Shelter Island by the numbers: July 10, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local author tackles beach town drama

Riverhead wide receiver is top recruit

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead All Stars continue World Series quest with walk-off win

NORTHFORKER

A legacy that grows and grows

One Minute on the North Fork: Hallock State Park Preserve

The List: Travel to Europe without leaving the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Fashion Fun-ward: Playing dress-up with designer Alex Vinash

A 2023 Hamptons Summer Bucket List for Families

Southforker Stories: Sylma Cabrera’s Pure Soul

WEATHER

There will be a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

