Daily Update: Author of intriguing novels booked for Library session; Bucks lose against Sag Harbor

(Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islands and their secrets: Author of intriguing novels booked for Library session

Whalers all week for Shelter Island Bucks: Win some, lose one against Sag Harbor

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The fifth annual Blast for CAST fundraiser returns to Greenport

Turtles wash up on South Harbor Beach

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Celebration honors wine industry pioneers

Stolen strawberries and community character: Despite thefts, local farmers still rely on the honor system

NORTHFORKER

Greenport’s Camera Obscura open to the public in Mitchell Park

Elizabeth Castellano’s debut novel ‘Save What’s Left’ tells a North Fork tale

SOUTHFORKER

Happy 125th Anniversary, Parrish Art Museum!

Saluting 100 years of Warner Bros. at Sag Harbor Cinema

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 66 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.