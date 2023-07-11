Daily Update: Author of intriguing novels booked for Library session; Bucks lose against Sag Harbor
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Islands and their secrets: Author of intriguing novels booked for Library session
Whalers all week for Shelter Island Bucks: Win some, lose one against Sag Harbor
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The fifth annual Blast for CAST fundraiser returns to Greenport
Turtles wash up on South Harbor Beach
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Celebration honors wine industry pioneers
Stolen strawberries and community character: Despite thefts, local farmers still rely on the honor system
NORTHFORKER
Greenport’s Camera Obscura open to the public in Mitchell Park
Elizabeth Castellano’s debut novel ‘Save What’s Left’ tells a North Fork tale
SOUTHFORKER
Happy 125th Anniversary, Parrish Art Museum!
Saluting 100 years of Warner Bros. at Sag Harbor Cinema
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 66 degrees.
