Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: July 13, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Bingo at the Southold American Legion Hall, Tuesday, July 25 11a.m.-4p.m. please call Senior Center to sign up.

Care Giver Support Group, Thursday 13th and 27th 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Smithaven Mall/ Trader Joe’s Trip, Thursday, July 27 call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Slime Time (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. The ultimate stretchy, squishy slime, with glitter, foam beads, and all kinds of crazy items to add in. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Perler Beads (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. Creating designs with tiny beads, then melting them with a mini iron to set your design. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Fashion Works (Ages 10+), 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Come learn how to sew, chat with some local fashion designers and get the scoop on upcycling clothes to have your own design. Lizzy will be here with sewing machines and will have awesome tutorials, tips, and tricks. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Great Decisions – Politics in Latin America (w/ a focus on Colombia), 5:30 p.m. (In-Person at library and Zoom) Electoral results in Latin America over the past four years have suggested a left-wing surge , reminiscent of the so-called “Pink Tide” of some 20 years ago. What implication does this have for the region? Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Perlman Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Performance Tent, free.

Friday Night Dialogue, 7 p.m. Library Barbara Josselsohn returns to Shelter Island Library to discuss her newest novel, Secrets Of The Italian Island, set partially in present-day Long Island and partially in Italy during the darkest days of the war—and Shelter Island plays an important role in the story. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

Perlman Works in Progress Concert 7 p.m. Performance Tent, free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. 5:30-8 p.m. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Friday Night Dialogue: Pete Seeger, 7 p.m. Library. A look at the folk singer and activist, his friendship with Woody Guthrie, his work with the Civil Rights and Anti-Vietnam War movements, his leadership in cleaning up the Hudson River. The audience will hear Pete’s voice; hear him and others sing his music, and sing along. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Menantic Peninsula Association Cocktail Party, 3:30 – 5:30, 10 Simpson Rd.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

SHELTER ISLAND FIRE DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING

Thursday, July 13, 6 p.m., 49 N. Ferry Rd. All welcome.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, July 13, 7-8 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Friday, July 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, July 17, 2-3:30 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, July 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, July 18, 1-3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, July 18, 6-8 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, July 19, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, July 20, 9 – 10 a.m.