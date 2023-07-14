Shelter Island Educational Foundation event planned: Garden Party helps fund enriching experiences

Seventh graders aboard Brilliant last June, the schooner adventure made possible by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. Top, left: Sebastian Martinez Majdisova, Keili Orosio Lopez, Elsie Mae Brigham, Lauren Gibbs, Leron Carter, Lili Kuhr, Mandy Marcello and Michael Kotula. Middle, left: Keili Orosio Lopez, Mae Brigham and Lauren Gibbs. Bottom, left: Captain Alley and Jade Samuelson. Right: Mae Brigham, Lionardo Napoles, Leron Carter and Mandy Marcello hoist the sails. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation looks forward to hosting its Garden Party fundraiser on July 30 at The Ram’s Head Inn.

This annual event, from 4 to 6 p.m., will include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction, adding to the support the Foundation receives from Island businesses and individual donations.

The Foundation, founded in 1999, creates and supports enriching educational opportunities that enable the Island’s children to “chart a productive course from their own abundant shores to the boundless world of knowledge and understanding.”

“This Foundation is very dear to my heart,” said its president, Lydia Martinez Majdišová. “In the past years, my own kids got the privilege to benefit as individuals and also as part of school groups, whether it’s a concert or a Broadway show in the city, or a trip to a museum, performing camp, Quinipet camp, etc.”

Other sponsored activities include NASA camp, NYU seminars, International diplomacy programs at Georgetown and Columbia University.

“Our students are not afraid to travel overseas, either, and we were also proud to fund a few students’ participation in a soccer camp in Sweden and Spain, trip to Nepal, our annual high-school students’ cultural and linguistic program in Spain, “ Ms. Martinez Majdišová said, “but also more local camps and experiences for younger children like step dance classes, voice lessons, local summer programs and horseback riding camp.”

For Beau Payne, one of the town’s bay constables, a schooner sailing experience made possible by SIEF was a “life-altering trip.” His future career, centered around water and boats was “probably cast in stone” from that point on.

Twenty-five years ago, he entered a contest run by the Foundation, and won a sailing trip on a 125’ wooden schooner, to travel from Boston to Portland, Maine. No tourist junket, the weeklong voyage required the students to fulfill all the duties on the 110-year-old vessel, from keeping watch at night to taking the helm and tending the sails.

Only 12-years-old at the time, he has lasting memories of the fireworks off Gloucester Harbor and visiting Monhegan Island off the Maine coast.

From that point on, he sought out opportunities to be on the water or close to it, working at boatyards and on the ferries, getting his own first boat when he was 28. The Foundation had given him a “fantastic opportunity,” he said, to discover what has become exactly the right way of life for him.

An encounter with Bay Constable Butch Labrozzi so impressed him that he thought, “That’s the job I want to have,” and he considers himself lucky that he and Officer Labrozzi serve as bay constables together today.

Last spring, the foundation was able to award 23 individual and three institutional grants thanks to generous donations from Island residents and businesses; 100% of donations go directly toward grants. For information on attending the Garden Party and the Foundation’s work, visit shelterislandedfoundation.org.