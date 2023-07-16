Dering Harbor Trustees honor the memory of Village resident: Amend parking code

Dering Harbor Village Hall. (Reporter File photo)

The Village of Dering Harbor Trustees opened their July 8 Board meeting with a few moments of silence to honor the memory of resident Ken Walker, who had passed away the week before.

Mr. Walker was recalled for his kindness and generosity in providing information on the history of the Village, as well as lending his planning expertise and guidance to the community, including the formulation of the Village’s design guidelines.

The trustees voted to provide George Birman and Philip Gubert, the property owners at 6 South Street, license to continue improvements on the street adjacent to their property, conditioned on securing a final agreement on insurance to protect the Village.

Resident Bridge Hunt, who had opposed the Village selling the end of the street to them, said the license agreement was acceptable to him and his family “as long as we can walk down the street” to access their property nearby.

The Board also voted to allow on-street parking on South Street, which would resolve an issue for residents of that street. Mr. Birman reminded the Board that he had previously raised concerns about a “free-for-all,” with non-residents using South Street to park and walk through the Village, or residents encouraging guests to park there for parties. On-street parking is not otherwise permitted in the Village.

The Board and residents agreed to wait and revisit the issue should a problem arise.

The Board approved the appointment of Amber Wilson as Registrar of Vital Statistics. August 19 was set as the date for a Village Cocktail Party.

The next Board of Trustees Meeting will be Saturday, August 12.