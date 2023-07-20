Daily Update: Bucks fly over Westhampton Aviators; Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers
Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 20, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Bucks fly over Westhampton Aviators
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: July 20, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue winemaker reconstructs 18th century barn as a monument to North Fork preservation
Real Estate Transfers: July 20, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Rotary Club awards nearly $100K in scholarships to 16 college-bound grads
Real Estate Transfers: July 20, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Paumanok Vineyards wins Winery of the Year and Governor’s Cup in 2023 New York Wine Classic
SOUTHFORKER
Shell Swell: South Fork Sea Farmers is saving our waters, one oyster gardener at a time
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 67 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
