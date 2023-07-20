Daily Update

Daily Update: Bucks fly over Westhampton Aviators; Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers

By Reporter Staff

Shelter Island left fielder Conor Kiely has it all the way against the Westhampton Aviators at Fiske Field on July 17. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 20, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Bucks fly over Westhampton Aviators

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: July 20, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue winemaker reconstructs 18th century barn as a monument to North Fork preservation

Real Estate Transfers: July 20, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Rotary Club awards nearly $100K in scholarships to 16 college-bound grads

Real Estate Transfers: July 20, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Paumanok Vineyards wins Winery of the Year and Governor’s Cup in 2023 New York Wine Classic

SOUTHFORKER

Shell Swell: South Fork Sea Farmers is saving our waters, one oyster gardener at a time

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 67 degrees.

