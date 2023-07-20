Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: July 20, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Bingo at the Southold American Legion Hall, Tuesday, July 25 11a.m.-4p.m. please call Senior Center to sign up.

Care Giver Support Group, Thursday 7/27 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Smithaven Mall/ Trader Joe’s Trip, Thursday, July 27 call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

MONDAY, JULY 24

Kick off Tent Week with an Island-wide Scavenger Hunt. 10-4 p.m. stop by the library to register your team with Mary.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Sand Mandala Stations, 1 p.m. Library Tent

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Quogue Wildlife Refuge 11:30 visits with lizards, snakes and tortoises, Library Tent.

Wild Paint Afternoon, 3 p.m. Messy, wacky and fun, in the tent.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Lords of Menantic Musical, Shelter Island Historical Society, 6 p.m. shelterislandhistorical.org

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Lords of Menantic Musical, Shelter Island Historical Society, 6 p.m. shelterislandhistorical.org

Friday Night Dialogue: Pete Seeger, 7 p.m. Library. The audience will hear Pete’s voice; hear him and others sing his music, and sing along. Register at silibrary.org

Perlman Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Performance Tent, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

Sylvester Manor Windmill: 11 a.m.: Celebrate the publication of SOIL AND SPIRIT with a reading and conversation with author Scott Chaskey, known for his longstanding commitment to food sovereignty and organic farming.

Lords of Menantic Musical, Shelter Island Historical Society, 6 p.m. shelterislandhistorical.org

Perlman Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Performance Tent, free.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Lords of Menantic Musical, Shelter Island Historical Society, 6 p.m. shelterislandhistorical.org

MONDAY, JULY 24

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Conversation with Adriana Trigiani, 4 p.m. Discussing The Good Left Undone. The author will appear by Zoom to answer questions. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Early Morning Coastal Paddle (Adult), 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. Enjoy the beauty of Mashomack in the quiet of the morning, on a kayak trip from Bass Creek to Log Cabin Creek. email [email protected] to register.

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. 5:30-8 p.m. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

Pridwin Cookout, 5-8:45, $65 pp. Register at caperesorts.com/pridwin Wednesdays through Labor Day

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Menantic Peninsula Association Cocktail Party, 3:30 – 5:30, 10 Simpson Rd.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, July 20, 9 – 10 a.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. Firehouse

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, July 25, 1 – 3 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, July 26, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.