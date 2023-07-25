Daily Update: Committee member expands on concerns about Island shoreline; Silver Beach neighbors fight drought
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Saving the Shelter Island shoreline: Committee member expands on concerns
Silver Beach neighbors fight drought: Take proactive steps to conserve water
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Former Karen’s cook opens La Antigua
East End junior sailing circuit in full swing
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
‘Secret’ letter found in 18th-century desk
NORTHFORKER
The North Fork Beach Clean Up is back for the fourth year. Here’s how to get involved
North Fork Dream Home: Entertaining guests is a breeze in this turnkey home
SOUTHFORKER
Make ‘Em Laugh: Southampton’s new comedy club tickles the South Fork’s funny bone
Wednesday cookouts are back at the Pridwin!
WEATHER
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be partly sunny today with a high near 83 according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
