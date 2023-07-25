Saving the Shelter Island shoreline: Committee member expands on concerns

(Reporter file photo)

The member of the Waterways Management Advisory Council who originally suggested a moratorium on dock applications earlier this month won’t see that happen.

But Bill Geraghty said the word moratorium may have been mentioned by Town Board liaisons at a subsequent work session.

The WMAC had already said it wasn’t endorsing a moratorium. But the group agreed to enforce the existing code and review it to make changes necessary to address items that Mr. Geraghty cited in his proposal as critical, such as:

• Preventing further construction of useless, impractical, potentially dangerous structures generally harmful to the public and the environment.

• Providing time to determine suitable criteria for each portion of the Island’s shoreline and consider design alternatives.

• Preventing hasty decisions that could adversely impact landowners, the general public and the environment.

Mr. Geraghty said he’s “not completely happy with the current state” of adhering to the existing code. But he added he greatly appreciates the unanimous support of the WMAC in agreeing to reject applications that seek relief from the code and in the agreement to review the code.

“There are docks that are technically permitted under the code as written that should never be built,” he said. “However, in the most egregious situations, I believe that there’s room for some discretion and interpretation as well as the Town Board acting in the best interest of the community under its policing powers, to deny some of those applications.”

“There’s certainly been a good deal of discretion and interpretation that permitted some questionable docks to be built,” Mr. Geraghty added. “Now we need to go in the other direction.”

WMAC Chairman John Needham called Mr. Geraghty’s proposal “a preamble” to the discussion among council members that sets the agenda for what will be the focus of the review of the existing code.

Although the WMAC will continue to act on applications seeking permits for dock construction, Mr. Needham said he anticipates his members won’t act on any applications that require variances from the existing code until it completes its examination and makes recommendations to the Town Board for changes.

“The rapid growth and spread of development is increasing demands on the Island’s natural resources which include the Town’s shoreline,” Mr. Geraghty told his colleagues at their July 10 meeting. “To protect, preserve and maintain that natural asset for the health of the environment, fishing, shell fishing, swimming, recreational use, access, aesthetic value, safety, cultural importance and economic benefit,” it is “necessary,” he said, to revise the code affecting future dock construction or consideration of such applications.

Mr. Geraghty reasoned the existing town code fails to consider the “extremely diverse nature of the Island’s shoreline.” A single set of rules and criteria is “inadequate to address the needs and requirements of varying areas” where there are creeks, bays, harbors and open waters that have different depths, exposures, currents, wave actions, wind, shoreline protection, erosion, preservation, boat traffic, navigation, vessel sizes, obstructions and property setbacks.

Of the 20 dock applications the WMAC considered in the past year, Mr. Geraghty that 13 needed variances, and three others presented situations not addressed in the code.

In 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, six of eight dock applications needed variances from the code.

Given the process underway of updating the Shelter Island’s Comprehensive Plan, he thinks it’s important to make code changes and have them reflected in the revised plan.

In his original proposal, he said now is the time to put in place a moratorium because of:

• The rate of development of the Town’s shoreline.

• The existence of a potential for greater than 400 additional docks to be built with Mr. Needham noting that is a projection for the next 15 years.

• That during the past 12 months there have been 20 dock applications with 13 of them needing variances and three presenting situations not addressed by the current code.