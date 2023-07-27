Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: July 27

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Bingo at the Southold American Legion Hall, Tuesday, July 25 11a.m.-4p.m. please call Senior Center to sign up.

Care Giver Support Group, Thursday 7/27 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga with Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Smithaven Mall/ Trader Joe’s Trip, Thursday, July 27 call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Ice Cream Social, 3 p.m. Library Tent.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Story Thyme at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand (Ages 2+), 10:30 a.m.

Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11 a.m. Weather permitting, outside under the tent with bubble machine. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Perlman Music Program Gala, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for tickets and information.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

School Car Wash, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fundraiser for class trip, behind the school.

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Timon of Athens. Register at silibrary.org

Barbara Pym Book Club – An Academic Question, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Register at silibrary.org

Menantic Peninsula Association Cocktail Party, 3:30 – 5:30, 10 Simpson Rd.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

South Ferry to be renamed for Nick Morehead. All are welcome, 2 p.m., South Ferry Maintenance Docks at 127 South Ferry Road.

Shelter Island Educational Foundation Garden Party, 4-6 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn. For information and tickets, visit shelterislandedfoundation.org

MONDAY, JULY 31

Mystery Book Club – A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins, 5:30 pm, (Zoom) Register at silibrary.org

Great Decisions: Iran at a Crossroads: What is the Future for Relations Between Iran and the U.S.?, 5:30 p.m. (In Person or Zoom) Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. 5:30-8 p.m. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

Pridwin Cookout, 5-8:45, $65 pp. Register at caperesorts.com/pridwin Wednesdays through Labor Day

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Community Feedback Session, Library, 6 p.m. Architects Todd Harvey and Christopher Sepp, will be available to talk about the plans for the expanded library. Before finalizing the plans, your input is welcomed to create a library that reflects the needs of the community. No registration required.

Fall Installed Pollinator Gardens, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Learn which plants like to be planted or seeded in fall and what they will attract the following year. How gardens can support pollinator lifecycles, late season pollinator activity and more. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WEST NECK WATER BOARD

Friday, July 28, 3 – 4 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, August 1, 1 – 3 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Wednesday, August 2, 7 – 8 p.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, August 3, 6 – 7 p.m.