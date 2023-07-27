Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: July 27, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 9, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• 29 Winthrop Road Realty LLC to 29 Carriage House LLC, 29 Winthrop Road (700-7-4-15.002) (R) $8,725,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• David & James Esseks to Julie Vasady-Kovacs, 73 Leafy Way (600-113-4-17.006) (R) $999,999

CALVERTON (11933)

• Douglas & Michelle Tinter to David & Tammy Van Aken, 369 Williams Way North (600-61-1-3.050) (R) $640,000

• Charlotte Notaro to Edward & Laura Hudson, 56 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-63) (R) $600,000

• Anne O’Connor-Welby Trust and Patrick Welby Trust to Debra Boies-Corcoran, 12 Green Ash Street (600-81.01-1-19) (R) $590,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Kathy Katona Trust, Laura & Karen Katona to Jeffery & Randa Pittell, 2020 East Gillette Drive (1000-38-3-20) (R) $964,500

• Cynthia Vazquez & William A Bjornholm to Ronald Fisher, 7130 Main Road (1000-31-6-6) (R) $920,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Joseph & Linda Sciotto to John & Ellen Rieger, 8380 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-11-20) (R) $3,375,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Simonoff Trust to JAG Property Management Inc., 121 Robinson Parkway (600-126-3-11) (R) $560,000

• 46 E 2nd Street LLC to 46 East 2nd Project LLC, 46 East 2nd Street (600-128-5-31) (V) $500,000

• US Bank to Juan Collazos & Irma Gutama, 1453 West Main Street (600-119-2-51) (R) $450,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Kira McLaughlin Trust to Marine & Maxime Delvaux, 1075 Victoria Drive (1000-78-9-55) (R) $810,000

• Harbor 13 Realty Ltd to Allen Bay & Amy Secaida, 4845 South Harbor Road (1000-87-1-11) (R) $653,860

• Triberry Fields LLC to Kimdy Realty LLC, 19690 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-3-12.005) (V) $650,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Maura Fallon to Xin-Yuan Fu & Indiana Ksihg, 2837 North Wading River Road (600-33-4-15.002) (R) $773,000

• Chris Spilberg & Ian Rankin to Moxie Holdings LLC, 79 15th Street (600-34-1-31) (R) $312,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)