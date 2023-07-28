Daily Update: Help available during heat wave; Bucks tie Southampton in finale
Here are the headlines for Friday, July 28, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Heat wave on Shelter Island: Help is available for those who need it
Bucks tie Southampton in finale: Miss league playoffs
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Familiar faces at D’Latte; Upholding tradition with coffee and conversation each morning
Oysterponds Historical Society receives grant for augmented reality exhibit
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cornhole fundraiser to honor Rodney Anderson
East End Arts students perform with Itzhak Perlman
NORTHFORKER
Taste the terroir: these summer-release craft beverages are made using ingredients from local farms
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of July 28
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: the Barbenheimer
Elegant Affairs opens its first East End location in Southampton
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high near 90 degrees according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 75 degrees.
