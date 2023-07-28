Daily Update: Help available during heat wave; Bucks tie Southampton in finale

(Credit: Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 28, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Heat wave on Shelter Island: Help is available for those who need it

Bucks tie Southampton in finale: Miss league playoffs

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Familiar faces at D’Latte; Upholding tradition with coffee and conversation each morning

Oysterponds Historical Society receives grant for augmented reality exhibit

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cornhole fundraiser to honor Rodney Anderson

East End Arts students perform with Itzhak Perlman

NORTHFORKER

Taste the terroir: these summer-release craft beverages are made using ingredients from local farms

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of July 28

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: the Barbenheimer

Elegant Affairs opens its first East End location in Southampton

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high near 90 degrees according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 75 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

