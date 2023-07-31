Daily Update: Library Director and architects to meet with community; A home on the Island
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Library Director and architects to meet with community: Thursday session to discuss design plans
A home on the Island: In the know
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Polish Festival set for August 19
Familiar faces at D’Latte; Upholding tradition with coffee and conversation each morning
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Responders to get priority for affordable housing
Ethan Greenidge signs with Atlanta Falcons
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork this August
Making Mitchell Park: The History of the Heart of Greenport Village
SOUTHFORKER
Sister Vista: The Soothing Serenity of Demauro + Demauro’s Landscape Aesthetic
Grandmaster splash: DJ Beau Cruz takes on director of music role at Surf Lodge
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high near 83 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20 percent chance of showers tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.
