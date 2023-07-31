Daily Update: Library Director and architects to meet with community; A home on the Island

(Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 31, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Library Director and architects to meet with community: Thursday session to discuss design plans

A home on the Island: In the know

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Polish Festival set for August 19

Familiar faces at D’Latte; Upholding tradition with coffee and conversation each morning

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Responders to get priority for affordable housing

Ethan Greenidge signs with Atlanta Falcons

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this August

Making Mitchell Park: The History of the Heart of Greenport Village

SOUTHFORKER

Sister Vista: The Soothing Serenity of Demauro + Demauro’s Landscape Aesthetic

Grandmaster splash: DJ Beau Cruz takes on director of music role at Surf Lodge

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high near 83 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20 percent chance of showers tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.

