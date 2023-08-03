Daily Update: Amber Brach-Williams running for Town Supervisor; Real Estate Transfers
Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Island Profile: Amber Brach-Williams, running to make a difference at Town Hall
Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 3, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Warning letter on short-term rentals in Greenport angers and confuses homeowners who rent
Real Estate Transfers: August 3, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
CDC warns of growing threat from Lone Star ticks
Real Estate Transfers: August 3, 2023
NORTHFORKER
No boat, no problem: Here are five ways to get on the water
Our August issue celebrates late summer’s sweet offerings
SOUTHFORKER
Summer of ’69: Lee Krasner and her large-format work, “Portrait in Green,” on exhibit
A multitude of musical moments, shopping for a cause and mental health help fill this weekend’s roster
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 81 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
