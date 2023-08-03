Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Aug. 3, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Bingo Southold American Legion Hall, Tuesday, Aug. 29, please call 631-749-1059 to sign up.

Care Giver Support Group, will meet in September, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

VR Afternoon (Ages 10+), 1 p.m. Want to try virtual reality for the first time or come back to play some favorite games? Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Story Thyme at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand (Ages 2+), 10:30 a.m.

Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11 a.m. Weather permitting, outside under the tent with bubble machine. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Finger Painting, 1 p.m. Fun with finger paints and creating amazing artwork This program will take place outside, weather permitting. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Community Chess , 2 p.m. Johnny Dawson and his grandfather Jonas Gayer have organized a chess program for all age groups and skill levels. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

Shelter Island Historical Society, Mommy & Me Ceramics (3-5 years), Tuesdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22; 9 – 10 a.m. $150. Register at https://www.shelterislandhistorical.org/childrensceramics.html

Blacklight Painting (Ages 10+), 1 p.m. Painting but only under blacklights — a super cool painting experience unlike any before. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

Shelter Island Historical Society Children’s Ceramics Classes, Spirit of Clay (6-12 years) Thursdays, August 10, 17, 24. 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. $150. Register at https://www.shelterislandhistorical.org/childrensceramics.html

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Community Feedback Session, Library, 6 p.m. Architects Todd Harvey and Christopher Sepp, will be available to talk about the plans for the expanded library. Before finalizing the plans, your input is welcomed to create a library that reflects the needs of the community. No registration required.

Fall Installed Pollinator Gardens, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Learn which plants like to be planted or seeded in fall and what they will attract the following year. How gardens can support pollinator lifecycles, late season pollinator activity and more. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Community Chess (All Ages), 2 p.m. A community chess program for the month of August for all age groups and skill levels. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

Shelter Island Book Club – Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson, 4:30 p.m. Set in London during the Jazz Age. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Shelter Island Historical Society, Adult Ceramics, Tuesdays in August, 6:30 p.m. Register at https://www.shelterislandhistorical.org/adultceramics.html

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

A Tour of Taylor’s Island, 10 a.m. Join the library’s annual trip to Taylor’s Island to see the historic Smith-Taylor Cabin, built around 1900 and given as a gift to the community by S. Gregory Taylor. Bring a picnic lunch and wear good walking shoes. Registration at silibrary.org is required. Transportation will be provided.

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. 5:30-8 p.m. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

Pridwin Cookout, 5-8:45, $65 pp. Wednesdays through Labor Day. Register at caperesorts.com/pridwin

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

Battle of the Brains with Bob DeStefano, 5 p.m. Test your knowledge in a wide variety of subjects against that of your neighbors. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Mashomack Preserve, Bass Creek Family Paddle. Advanced registration is required. Participants must be at least 8 years of age. Email [email protected]

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, August 3, 6 – 7 p.m.

WMAC Monday, August 7, 5 – 7 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, August 8, 9 – 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, August 8, 1 – 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, August 8, 6 – 8 p.m.