Daily Update

Daily Update: Menantic Yacht Club race report

By Reporter Staff

Charlie Modica Jr. and 4-year-old Rosie, Menantic Yacht Club’s youngest member, sailing in West Neck Harbor on Sunday, July 30. (Credit: Dave Daly)

Here are the headlines for Friday, August 4, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cardboard Boat Race shoves off Aug. 5

Riverhead Town to spruce up Grumman monuments

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CDC warns of growing threat from Lone Star ticks

Shakespeare in the Park back in Greenport village

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Menantic Yacht Club race report

Close call

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 4

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Pierre’s Provençe Spritz

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 78 degrees according to the National Weather Service.

Related Content