Daily Update: Dining al fresco on the Island; The County Legislature has failed us
Here are the headlines for Monday, August 7, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Dining al fresco around the Island: Wednesday events on through August
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: The County Legislature has failed us
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Summer league quest ends in semifinals
Bereavement support coming to Southold
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Mass shooter response training returns to North Fork
Guilty plea in ‘unthinkable’ child abuse case
NORTHFORKER
Inside New Suffolk’s beloved Wednesday night races
Celebrating a late-summer staple: A complete guide to understanding melons on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Save Room for Ice Cream: Getting into the swing of soft serve at The Sweet Spot
East End Arts: This is Onna House, hear her roar
WEATHER
There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degress according to the National Weather Service. There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.