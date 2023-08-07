Shelter Island Town Board discusses septic system grants

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Previous recipients of $6,000 grants from the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board (WQI) to help pay for installation of nitrogen-reducing I/A septic systems won’t see increases.

But the Town Board, at its Aug. 1 work session, agreed increased costs of installation merit grants of up to $12,000 from money generated by real estate transfer taxes paid by buyers of properties on the Island.

Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, who ran the meeting in the absence of Supervisor Gerry Siller, asked her Town Board colleagues whether they thought a look back at previous lower grants should be examined with an eye to increasing the amount approved. At the same time, she said it could be a drain on WQI resources to increase those previous grants.

Not only has the WQI recommended the higher grants, it has also recommended removing the restriction that didn’t provide grants to owners of properties where the I/A systems were mandated and agreed to consider some other costs, such as the necessity to move a well to create needed distance between a new septic system and the well providing drinking water.

The WQI has been streamlining the application process with forms that make it easier for applicants to seek grants.

No smoking

When New York State removed criminal prosecution for smoking marijuana and allowing communities to sell it if they chose to open stores in their communities, Shelter Island banned smoking of all substances on Crescent and Wade’s beaches, theorizing these were family friendly sites where children shouldn’t be exposed to the smoke.

Now the Town Board is discussing expanding the no smoking ban to all town-owned properties.