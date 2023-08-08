Daily Update: Town Board discusses septic system grants; Friday is National Play in the Sand Day
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Town Board discusses septic system grants
National Play in the Sand Day, Friday, August 11
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Photos: 12th annual Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race
Dozens of puppies rescued from Nassau County ‘hoarder home’ up for adoption at Southold shelter
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mass shooter response training returns to North Fork
NORTHFORKER
My Favorite Things: Steven Schnee
North Fork Dream Home: Waterfront living in a Laurel compound
SOUTHFORKER
Diving into the deep end with author James Sturz
Book it! Author’s Night is back August 12 at Herrick Park
WEATHER
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 68 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
