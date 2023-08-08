Daily Update: Town Board discusses septic system grants; Friday is National Play in the Sand Day

Oscar Fishman finds a spot to create a garden that’s just beachy. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Town Board discusses septic system grants

National Play in the Sand Day, Friday, August 11

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos: 12th annual Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race

Dozens of puppies rescued from Nassau County ‘hoarder home’ up for adoption at Southold shelter

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Dozens of puppies rescued from Nassau County ‘hoarder home’ up for adoption at Southold shelter

Mass shooter response training returns to North Fork

NORTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Steven Schnee

North Fork Dream Home: Waterfront living in a Laurel compound

SOUTHFORKER

Diving into the deep end with author James Sturz

Book it! Author’s Night is back August 12 at Herrick Park

WEATHER

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 68 degrees.

