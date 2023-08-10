Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Aug. 10, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Bingo Southold American Legion Hall, Tuesday, Aug. 29, please call 631-749-1059 to sign up.

Care Giver Support Group, will meet in September, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon.

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059.

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

Shelter Island Historical Society Children’s Ceramics Classes, Spirit of Clay (6-12 years) Thursdays, August 10, 17, 24. 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. $150. Register at shelterislandhistorical.org/childrensceramics.html

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

Story Thyme at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand (Ages 2+), 10:30 a.m.

Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11 a.m. Weather permitting, outside under the tent with bubble machine. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Community Chess , 2 p.m. Johnny Dawson and his grandfather Jonas Gayer have organized a chess program at the library for all skill levels. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15-16

In-Classroom Boater Safety Course, Library. Two, four-hour sessions, on Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Follow the link below to register. Enter a Shelter Island Zip Code and select within 10 miles and you will see the registration information and form: register-ed.com/programs/new_york/252-new-york-safe-boating-course

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

Battle of the Brains with Bob DeStefano, 5 p.m. Test your knowledge in a wide variety of subjects against that of your neighbors. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Mashomack Preserve, Bass Creek Family Paddle. Advanced registration is required. Participants must be at least 8 years of age. Email [email protected]

Friday Night Dialogue: Yacht (Club) Rock with David Browne & Tom Junod, 7 p.m. Do you like Pina Coladas? Then Come Sail Away With the History of Yacht Rock: A provocative discussion on how a once-dismissed genre suddenly becomes Hip (To Be Square). Register at silibrary.org

Perlman Music Program Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Free. Summer music students perform under the tent.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

Community Chess (All Ages), 2 p.m. A community chess program at the library for

all age groups and skill levels. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Perlman Music Program Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Free. Summer music students perform under the tent.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

Shelter Island Historical Society, Adult Ceramics, Tuesdays in August, 6:30 p.m. Register at shelterislandhistorical.org/adultceramics.html

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

Lowering Prescription Drug Costs, 1 p.m. Senior Services of North America provides information on prescription safety, as well as how to reduce the cost of medications. An East End Libraries Event hosted by the Shelter Island Public Library. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. 5-8 p.m. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

Pridwin Cookout, 5-8:45, $65 pp. Wednesdays through Labor Day. Register at caperesorts.com/pridwin

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

Great Decisions – The U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, 5:30 p.m. (Library In Person/Zoom) Peter Pettibone, with over 40 years of international law firm experience, has worked in both Russia and Ukraine. Mr. Pettibone will share his vast knowledge of Russia and Ukraine at this crucial time. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament, 8 a.m. Shelter Island School Tennis Courts. Registration is due by Aug. 17 at the library or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shelter-island-library-tennis-tournament-tickets-658727099487?aff=oddtdtcreator

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, August 14, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, August 14, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, August 15, 1 – 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, August 15, 7 – 8 p.m.

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE

Wednesday, August 16, 10 – 11 a.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, August 16, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, August 17, 9 – 10 a.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Trustees Meeting, Village Hall

Saturday, August 12, 9 a.m.